Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manager Steven Gerrard warns his Rangers players to stay grounded after a 5-0 thrashing of Hamilton takes the Ibrox side top of the Premiership. (Daily Mail)

Steven Gerrard believes Rangers are better equipped to maintain a title bid this season after they leapfrogged Celtic at the summit. (Scotsman)

Celtic captain Scott Brown says the champions' shock defeat to Livingston is a wake-up call and could actually help their nine-in-a-row bid. (Sun)

Defender George Edmundson says Jermain Defoe, Alfredo Morelos, Connor Goldson and Steven Davis are the dressing-room leaders who can guide Rangers towards a title challenge. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon refuses to condemn the midfielder Ryan Christie's red card moment of madness, stressing the challenge was out of character. (Daily Record)

Hibs midfielder Stevie Mallan hits back at claims from Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, saying he did his bit to get Curtis Main and Lewis Ferguson sent off at Pittodrie on Saturday. (Sun)

Veteran striker Steven MacLean says Hearts players must take full responsibility for the flat performance in Saturday's home defeat by Kilmarnock. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers winger Jamie Murphy made his comeback after 14 months out injured in Sunday's 5-0 demolition of Hamilton, saying: "It's been a hard road back." (Daily Record)

Morton kitman Andy Bryan faces an Scottish FA charge over gambling offences, with some of his bets understood to relate to the Greenock side. (Sun)