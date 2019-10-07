Jersey Bulls' Sandhurst Town win is 'best performance yet' says coach Kevan Nelson

Jersey Bulls play their home games at St Helier's Springfield Stadium

Jersey Bulls' assistant manager Kevan Nelson says Saturday's 4-1 top-of-the-table win over Sandhurst Town is the side's best performance of the season.

It was the Bulls 10th win in 10 games, leaving them 10 points clear at the top of the Combined Counties Division One.

"We are very happy. We feel that is our best performance of the season so far, from start to finish," Nelson said.

Goals from Harry Cardwell, Karl Hinds, Sol Solomon and Fraser Barlow saw Bulls comfortably beat their nearest rivals.

"It is pleasing to see some of the goals today, with them being outside the box. It shows we have variety, and if we continue working on this we can become a very dangerous team," Nelson added.

But the Bulls do face a dilemma in attack after top-scorer Karl Hinds was sent off late on and faces a three-game ban.

"It leaves a sour taste in the mouth," Nelson said of Hinds, who has scored 13 goals in nine matches.

"Karl tends to react to situations like that, we know that, he knows that. He has apologised since, he will learn from it.

"The positive twist is that it gives others the opportunity now to step up, and show their worth."