Truro City can still improve says manager Paul Wotton after Yate victory

Tyler Harvey has scored three goals in two games since rejoining Truro City last month

Truro City boss Paul Wotton says there is still room for improvement from his side after their 3-0 win at Yate Town.

Having scored two goals on his return last week, Tyler Harvey headed Truro ahead early on before Niall Thompson got the second just before half time.

Louis Rooney's goal sealed the win with seven minutes to go as Truro stay third in the Southern Premier League.

"It is a good run, bit it's important that we improve," said Wotton, whose side is unbeaten since August.

"I said in the changing room the lads are all really tired in there and worked really hard, but the great thing is we won 3-0 and there is room for improvement

"We've nowhere near hit our best yet, so there's a long way to go. The start's been pleasing."