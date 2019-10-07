Jamal Lewis: Northern Ireland defender ruled out of Netherlands Euro 2020 qualifier

Jamal Lewis has won 11 caps for Northern Ireland

Jamal Lewis has been ruled out of Northern Ireland's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifier against the Netherlands after picking up a knee injury.

The full-back, 21, picked up the injury during Norwich City's Premier League defeat by Aston Villa on Saturday.

Lewis had been named in Michael O'Neill's squad after overcoming an elbow problem.

Northern Ireland face the Dutch in Rotterdam on Thursday and Czech Republic in a friendly four days later.

"Jamal Lewis has been forced to withdraw from the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier with a knee injury," a Norwich City statement read.

"The 21-year old picked up the issue during Saturday's defeat to Aston Villa at Carrow Road.

"He will be assessed by the club's medical team over the course of the upcoming international break and will therefore miss Northern Ireland's qualifier against the Netherlands and friendly versus Czech Republic."

Lewis' withdrawal sees O'Neill's squad trimmed down to 24, but there are no immediate plans to draft in a replacement.

The Luton-born defender has won 11 caps for Northern Ireland after making his debut in 2018, establishing himself as an important player under O'Neill.

Northern Ireland are second behind Germany in Euro 2020 qualifying Group C with 12 points after five games, but will drop down to third with defeat on Thursday due to the Netherlands' superior goal difference.