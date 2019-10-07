Dean Keates: Manager needs to 'build bridges' at Wrexham

Former club captain Dean Keates made over 160 appearances for Wrexham

Dean Keates acknowledges he will have to win over some Wrexham supporters after being reappointed as manager.

The 41-year-old has returned to the Racecourse for a second spell in charge following the departure of Bryan Hughes.

Keates was Wrexham boss for nearly 17 months before leaving to take charge of hometown club Walsall in March 2018.

"There's bridges I need to build and I understand that," Keates said,

"There will be times, as there were when I was here previously, I was out with the supporters groups and I'll have to go back out there.

"But first and foremost I have to address what happens on the pitch."

The former midfielder has signed a deal with Wrexham that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2021.

No regrets

Keates was sacked by Walsall in April 2019 after just over a year in charge but did not regret the decision to leave the Dragons.

"If it hadn't have been my hometown club I probably wouldn't have gone," Keates added.

"I'd stood there on the terraces, played there numerous times and it was a choice I made with my heart over my head rather than a gut feeling."

Andy Davies has also returned to the north Wales club as Keates' assistant, while Carl Darlington remains as part of the coaching team.

Andy Davies (left was the assistant manager during Keates' first spell in charge

But former manager Brian Flynn, who was in caretaker charge following the departure of Hughes, has left the club.

"The club would like to place on record our thanks to Brian for all his hard work on his return to the club, and especially in taking interim charge of first-team duties," Wrexham said in a statement.

Keates' second spell in charge of Wrexham begins on Tuesday when they host Harrogate Town in the National League, with the Dragons one place above the relegation zone.

"It's a great opportunity for myself to come back and very similar to when I was here last time," Keates said.

"We need to get the club back on the front foot and going forward and going up the league.

"You look at the squad from the outside and there are some good players.

"The lads who find themselves not in the starting XI at the moment or are on the outside of the squad, it's up to them to stake a claim and get back in."

Meanwhile Wrexham have been drawn away to Chesterfield in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.