FA Cup fourth qualifying round draw: Notts County to face Belper Town

Notts County would face a replay at Northern Premier League Division One South East Belper Town's Christchurch Meadow ground if they draw on 19 October

Notts County will host eighth-tier club Belper Town in their first-ever FA Cup qualifying round match.

The Magpies were relegated from the Football League for the first time in 131 years last season and enter at the fourth qualifying round stage, along with other National League clubs.

Belper are on a 17-game unbeaten run and are based 20 miles from Nottingham.

Seventh-tier Potters Bar have a derby with National League Barnet - the clubs are just 10 miles apart.

Chichester City from the 10th-tier Combined Counties League Division One are the lowest-ranked side left in the draw and they will travel to either Canvey Island or Bowers & Pitsea.

Chichester entered the FA Cup at the extra preliminary round stage in August and have won as many games to reach this stage as a Premier League club would need to win to get to the final.

Yeovil, who were relegated alongside Notts County last season, will travel to Haringey Borough, while National League North leaders York City host their division's reigning champions Stockport County.

Ties will be played on Saturday 19 October.

FA Cup fourth qualifying round draw

Northern section

Hednesford Town v Boston United

Gateshead v Colne

Barrow v Solihull Moors

Whitby Town or Gloucester City v Stourbridge

Hartlepool United v Brackley Town

Nantwich Town v King's Lynn Town

Chorley v Spennymoor Town

Southport v Altrincham

Tamworth or Hereford v Darlington

York City v Stockport County

Notts County v Belper Town

Chesterfield v Wrexham

FC Halifax Town v Harrogate Town

AFC Fylde v Peterborough Sports

Southern section

Whyteleafe v Chippenham Town or Slough Town

Haringey Borough v Yeovil Town

Havant & Waterlooville v Dulwich Hamlet

Ebbsfleet United v Woking

Welling United v Eastleigh

Bromley v Aldershot Town

Maidstone United v Kings Langley

Maidenhead United v Bristol Manor Farm or Wealdstone

Oxford City v Margate

Canvey Island or Bowers & Pitsea v Chichester City

Hayes & Yeading United v Poole Town

Royston Town v Maldon & Tiptree

Potters Bar Town v Barnet

Torquay United v Boreham Wood

Sutton United v Billericay Town

Weymouth v Dover Athletic

Dartford v Kingstonian or Weston Super Mare

Carshalton Athletic v Dagenham & Redbridge