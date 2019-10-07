Irish Premiership: Murray's red, Point's revival and the Crues-Blues mini-league - 5 things we noticed

Matchwinner Rory Hale battles Linfield's Bastien Hery during Crusaders' 1-0 win over Linfield on Friday night

It was another action-packed weekend in the Irish Premiership.

As usual, there were plenty of talking points. We pick out five of them.

Darren Murray's red card

Darren Murray's red card attracted a strong response from Irish Premiership fans over the weekend.

Murray received his second booking from the referee after ignoring the official's instructions to leave the pitch on the near side.

As the striker neared the sidelines where Jonny Frazer was ready to enter game, referee Steven Gregg brandished a red, much to the bewilderment of those inside The Oval.

The referee was simply following out the new rules, which state players being substituted must leave the pitch "at the nearest goal-line or sideline instead of walking to their technical area".

Given the attention this incident has attracted, players exiting the pitch will come under the spotlight in the weeks ahead.

Of course, as with every law in football, consistency will be key. If players are continually ignoring the referee's instructions while already on a yellow card, they'll run the risk of being sent off.

Warrenpoint finally get their 'crack of luck'

Highlights: Warrenpoint v Dunganon

Murray's red card wasn't the only bizarre incident during the weekend's action.

At Milltown on Saturday, Mickey and Minnie Mouse could be seen leading Warrenpoint Town and Dungannon Swifts out onto the pitch.

As it turned out, Stephen McDonnell's dreams came true as Point sealed their first win of the season in remarkable fashion, with Lorcan Forde's late strike earning a 4-3 win.

It was a thrilling ding-dong battle, and while Swifts boss Kris Lindsay was left to rue his side's fourth defeat of the season, McDonnell was understandably ebullient in his post-match interview.

The Point boss insisted that his side would get a 'crack of luck' at some point. It arrived at the end of a rain-soaked thriller against the Swifts.

This fixture has now produced 22 goals in the last three meetings. Pity they don't play each other every week.

Ballymena miss Lecky and Friel

Institute and Ballymena battle to hard fought 1-1 draw

It was a frustrating afternoon for Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey, whose side wasted several goalscoring opportunities as they dropped two points against Institute at the Brandywell.

The Braidmen passed up the opportunity to go fourth in the table and, although Jonny Addis headed an equaliser to help the Sky Blues avoid defeat, Jeffrey will almost certainly see it as two points dropped, not one gained.

Simply put, Ballymena do not carry the same killer instinct tin the final third when Adam Lecky and Cathair Friel aren't playing.

Friel, Ballymena's top scorer in each of the last three seasons, already has five for this campaign while Lecky has not played since injuring his knee during pre-season.

Without those two, Ballymena lack the cutting edge that helped them to second place behind Linfield last term.

With Crusaders to come on Saturday, they'll have to rediscover that scoring touch given the form the Shore Road side are currently in.

Defiant Hamilton digs deep

McDaid hat-trick helps Larne hammer Glenavon

The crisis is deepening at Glenavon.

After shipping seven to Linfield, the Lurgan Blues were hit for six by Larne at Inver Park on Friday night.

Having finished third in four of the last five seasons, Gary Hamilton's side are languishing down in ninth having picked up seven points from nine games.

The most worrying aspect of their early-season form is the goals against column; they've conceded a whopping 27, therefore averaging three per game.

Despite this, however, Hamilton - who's been at the Mourneview Park helm since 2011 - insists he is the right man to steer Glenavon through these troubled times.

"The mistakes we're making are criminal," said Hamilton.

"I've always been a fighter and I won't give up. I'll keep working and plugging away and hopefully I can make things better at this football club."

Of course, while Hamilton isn't prepared to throw in the towel, if results don't improve soon, his Glenavon future may well be out of his hands.

With Crusaders, Cliftonville and Coleraine - the sides occupying the top three spots in the table - to come in their next four league games, it could be a decisive period for the Lurgan Blues - and their embattled manager.

Crusaders draw first blood in 'mini-league'

Hale hits stunner as Crusaders edge Linfield

In the end, Rory Hale's wonder goal saw Crusaders past Linfield.

Stephen Baxter may not want to talk up the significance of three points this early in the season, but history is very much on their side.

Thanks to the impeccable research of BBC Sport NI's Joel Taggart for the Irish League Behaviour podcast, we can shine a light on Crusaders-Linfield games can often be isolated into its own mini-league.

2018/19: Linfield took 10 points from the four games against Crusaders and won the league.

2017/18: Crues took 12 from 12 against the Blues and won the league.

2016/17: Linfield won eight points from 12 and won the league.

2015/16: Crusaders took nine from 12 and won the league.

There's no denying the pattern. There's a long, long way to go and Linfield, of course, will have the chance for revenge at Windsor Park on 21 December. However, having taken 25 points from a possible 30, things are looking very good for the Crues.

You can listen to Irish League Behaviour which is available to subscribe and listen to on the BBC Sounds App.