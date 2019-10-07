Dario Gradi retires from Crewe Alexandra director of football and board roles

Dario Gradi has retired from his position as director of football and from his role on the board of League Two side Crewe Alexandra.

The 78-year-old took charge of 1,359 games during three spells as manager between 1983 and 2007.

He led Crewe to four promotions, including twice guiding them into the second tier.

"(We) would like to thank Dario for his outstanding 36 years of service," said a Crewe statement.

"We are pleased to know that he would be happy to continue to assist the club's senior coaching staff."

More to follow.