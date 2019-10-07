Lee Bowyer: FA charge Charlton boss over alleged comments to referee

Lee Bowyer's side led Swansea after a second-minute goal before going on to lose 2-1

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has been charged by the Football Association over comments he is alleged to have made during his side's loss to Swansea last Wednesday.

Bowyer faces two charges of improper conduct and/or questioning the integrity of the match referee.

The allegations relate to incidents on the field and in the tunnel after his side's 2-1 defeat at the Valley.

Bowyer has until 18:00 GMT on 9 October to respond to the charges.