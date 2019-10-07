Euro 2021 qualifiers: Republic of Ireland v Ukraine

Vera Pauw is the new manager of the Republic of Ireland women's team

The Republic of Ireland women's team will try to make it two wins out of two in their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign when they host Ukraine on Tuesday.

The Irish side defeated Montenegro 2-0 in their opening game in September.

The Republic, who have never qualified for a major women's tournament, are in the same group as favourites Germany.

Ukraine conceded 16 goals in two games against the Germans, but are the pool's second seeds and Ireland will need a strong performance to claim a victory.

Former Netherlands and Scotland manager Vera Pauw will be taking charge of the Republic for the first time at Tallaght Stadium.

Manchester City defender Megan Campbell has been declared fully fit and is included in the squad.