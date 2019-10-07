Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea forward says he 'made right decision' to stay with club

Callum Hudson-Odoi is in the England squad for the games against Czech Republic and Bulgaria

Callum Hudson-Odoi says he made the right decision by remaining with Chelsea.

The 18-year-old England forward signed a five-year contract worth more than £120,000 a week in September, ending speculation surrounding his future.

In January, he handed in a transfer request after Chelsea rejected a £35m bid from Bayern Munich.

"The club have done so much for me and I'm so thankful for that," he told BBC Sport.

"The decision that I made was a very good one for me and my family. We all thought that it was the right club to be at.

"I've been here all my life, so there's no need to change yet. My mum and dad are happy where they are and I'm happy where I am."

Hudson-Odoi suffered an Achilles injury in April that kept him out until the end of September.

He made his first Premier League start of the season in Sunday's 4-1 win at Southampton.

"It's been a very long time that I've been out. It's been a crazy journey to come back," he said.

Chelsea lie fifth in the Premier League and have won five of their past seven matches in all competitions.

With the Blues unable to sign players until the end of the season because of a transfer ban, Lampard has given opportunities to young players like Hudson-Odoi, midfielder Mason Mount, striker Tammy Abraham and defender Fikayo Tomori.

"We've done really well," said Hudson-Odoi. "We had a slow start but picked up really well.

"The camp is more buzzing because we have an ex-player back as manager. It's a great feeling for us.

"We're all enjoying our football at the moment, happy and smiling. It's a great vibe around the camp, everyone wants to be there."