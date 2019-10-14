Wrexham v Chesterfield

Rob Lainton joined Wrexham in a permanent deal in November 2018

Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton could make his first National League appearance of the season at home to Chesterfield.

Lainton played in Saturday's Scottish Challenge Cup win over St Mirren Colts having recovered from an ankle injury which had sidelined for six months.

Wrexham are 20th in the table, a point ahead of Chesterfield who are 22nd.

Chesterfield's squad includes former Wrexham players Shwan Jalal, Mike Fondop, Scott Boden and Sam Wedgbury.