Brighton fans under investigation after racist incidents

Brighton fans reported both incidents of alleged racism at the Amex Stadium

Three Brighton fans are under investigation by Sussex Police following two separate incidents of racism at the club's Amex Stadium.

The first incident involved two fans and took place at an Under-23 fixture against Tottenham on 27 September.

The second occurred during Saturday's win over Spurs, with one person arrested by police at the stadium.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber condemned the behaviour and thanked fans who reported the incidents.

"It is very encouraging that in both incidents our stewards were alerted to this totally unacceptable behaviour by other Albion fans and, working with Sussex Police, our staff were able to take swift action, which hopefully will increase the chances of a conviction," Barber said.

"It's very hard to comprehend why some individuals think it's acceptable to behave in this way, but we are very clear that neither Brighton & Hove Albion, nor the wider football community, will tolerate racism or discrimination at any time, in any form.

"We would urge any fans confronted with similar discriminatory behaviour to report it immediately, either directly to a steward or via our anonymous hotline, and we will take strong action."

Brighton said both incidents remain open investigations with Sussex Police.

In September, BBC Sport reported incidents of hate crime at football matches in England and Wales rose by 47% last season, according to Home Office figures.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were among Premier League players targeted.