Jack Ross: Sunderland manager sacked by League One club

Jack Ross's last game as Sunderland manager was Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Lincoln City

Jack Ross has been sacked as manager of League One club Sunderland.

Saturday's defeat at Lincoln City left the Black Cats sixth in the table after 11 games of the season played.

Ross took over at the Stadium of Light in May 2018 and led them to the finals of the EFL Trophy and League One play-offs last season, losing to Portsmouth and Charlton respectively.

Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald told the club website: "This is a decision that has been made with a heavy heart."

Some travelling fans booed the team off the field at the end of the 2-0 loss at Sincil Bank, a result which left them four points adrift of second-placed Wycombe and eight behind leaders Ipswich.

Assistant James Fowler will lead the team in Tuesday's Leasing.com Trophy game against Grimsby.

"When we arrived at the club 18 months ago, we appointed Jack because we felt that he was the right man to take Sunderland forward over a number of years," Donald added.

"Jack has worked extremely hard, and has helped us achieve stability at the club, and I sincerely thank him for his efforts. I hope and believe that he will go on to have a successful career in management."

Prior to the former Alloa and St Mirren manager's arrival in May last year - a month after he was named PFA Scotland Manager of the Year - Sunderland had suffered successive relegations from the Premier League to League One.

Speaking about the size of the job in August, Ross said he "did not fear the sack" despite failing to lead them to promotion last season.

Despite their mixed start to the league campaign, Ross guided them to wins over Premier League clubs Burnley and Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup and the team travel to fellow third-tier side Oxford United later this month for a place in the quarter-finals.