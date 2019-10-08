Scotland: Steve Clarke can bring Kilmarnock formula to national team - Stuart Findlay

Steve Clarke was Stuart Findlay's manager at Kilmarnock last season

Steve Clarke's "winning formula" at Kilmarnock can help guide Scotland to success, says defender Stuart Findlay.

The Rugby Park side finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season before Clarke became national boss.

Scotland's realistic chances of automatic qualification for Euro 2020 have gone, with hopes now pinned on next year's play-off semi-final.

"I'm very confident results will go the way we need them to very soon," said the Kilmarnock and Scotland player.

"I missed the last squad - but you could tell straight away that he has done everything very similar to the way he did at Kilmarnock because it was a winning formula, and I've got a lot of confidence that this strategy will breed success for Scotland.

"I've worked with him long enough to know exactly how he works, and how he gets the boys to play his way.

"If you've got a way of working that does bring the results that you need then you don't need to change it. It's just having faith that if you stick with it, the results are going to come."

Findlay, 24, could be in line to get his first senior Scotland cap in Moscow with a lack of experience at the back due to Grant Hanley and Liam Cooper, who he replaced, both withdrawing.

However, the Killie centre-half is confident he can be trusted if called upon by his former club manager.

Scotland face Russia on Thursday before hosting San Marino on Sunday at Hampden.

"I think I've got a lot more belief in what I can do now," he said. "I've been in a few squads before and I know that I'm capable of being at this level -something I'm looking to prove.

"I've got a lot of trust that the manager will know what his best XI are for the certain games are. All you can do is train as hard as you can and if selected then don't let him down. Whatever team he selects will be the right team for the night."