Harvey Neville: Phil Neville's son is named in Republic Under-19 squad

Harvey Neville's father Phil was a Premier League and Champions League winner with Manchester United

Phil Neville's son Harvey has been named in the Republic of Ireland Under-19 squad for the first time.

The 17-year-old Manchester United defender is in the panel for a friendly double-header against Denmark.

Neville, who moved to Old Trafford from Valencia last summer, qualifies for the Republic through his mother Julie's family.

His father won 59 caps for England and is the current boss of the women's national side.

His uncle Gary played 85 times for England at senior level.

The Republic face the Danes at the Showgrounds in Sligo on Friday and then again next Monday as they prepare for European Championship qualifiers against Switzerland, Austria and Gibraltar next month.

Republic boss Tom Mohan has also named German-born Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Conor Noß in his squad for the first time.

Noß has been part of recent first-team squads with the Bundesliga side in domestic and European games.

Republic of Ireland Under-19 squad:

Goalkeepers: Sean Bohan (Bohemians), Jimmy Corcoran (Preston North End), Bobby Jones (Wigan Athletic).

Defenders: Ronan Boyce (Derry City), Ben Greenwood (AFC Bournemouth), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Harvey Neville (Manchester United), Mark McGuinness (Arsenal), Mazeed Ogungbo (Arsenal), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Lewis Richards (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Timi Sobowale (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jamie Bowden (Tottenham Hotspur), Barry Coffey (Celtic), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Donal Higgins (Galway United), Conor Grant (Sheffield Wednesday), Armstrong Oko-Flex (Celtic), Tyreik Wright (Aston Villa).

Forwards: Tom Cannon (Everton), Ryan Cassidy (Watford), Festy Ebosele (Derby County), Alex Gilbert (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Noß (Borussia Monchengladbach), George Nunn (Chelsea), Thomas Oluwa (Shamrock Rovers), Ross Tierney (Bohemians).