Euro 2020 qualifiers: NI's Gavin Whyte ready for 'one of toughest tests' against the Netherlands

Whyte scored with his first touch on his Northern Ireland debut against Israel

Gavin Whyte has said he is ready for what he believes will be one of the toughest tests of his career when Northern Ireland play the Netherlands.

The Cardiff City winger is part of Michael O'Neill's squad preparing to take on the Dutch in a vital Euro 2020 qualifier in Rotterdam on Thursday.

Whyte, who moved to the Championship side from League One's Oxford United in the summer, is relishing the encounter.

"I'm really enjoying my football at the moment," the 23-year-old said.

"This will probably be one of the hardest games I've played so far in my career, but I'm really looking forward to it.

"You play football to test yourself and play these big teams in front of these crowds in these competitions."

Northern Ireland are sitting second in Euro qualifying Group C after a defeat by Germany in Belfast in September knocked them off top spot on goal difference.

O'Neill's men won their opening four games, at home and away to Belarus and Estonia, but face two tough encounters against the Dutch and a visit to Germany.

Whyte came off the bench in Northern Ireland's defeat by Germany last month

Whyte, who joined Oxford from Irish Premiership side Crusaders in summer 2018, is hoping to start against the Netherlands after impressing as a substitute in the 2-0 defeat by Germany at Windsor Park.

"It gives me loads of confidence," Whyte said of his performance against Germany.

"It was obviously disappointing not lining up for that game, but it's the manager's decision and you have to abide by it.

"I felt confident going on. He told me 'just get the ball and do your normal thing' and I didn't actually look at it as if it was a Germany game.

"I looked at it as if it was a normal game. I just wanted to get the ball as much as I could and do something with it. I thought I did alright when I came on."