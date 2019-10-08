Republic of Ireland: No room for complacency - Hourihane

Hourihane has won 13 caps for the Republic of Ireland since his debut in 2017

Conor Hourihane says he doesn't see himself as one of the first names on manager Mick McCarthy's Republic of Ireland teamsheet.

Hourihane has started all five competitive games since McCarthy's return and scored the winner in March's Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia.

But the Aston Villa midfielder insists he is taking nothing for granted ahead of a crucial week in qualifying.

"That's definitely not my mindset, that's for sure," said Hourihane.

"I don't see myself as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

"If you become complacent, that's when someone pushes you out of the way."

The Republic, who sit top of Group D with 11 points after five games, face Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday and Switzerland in Geneva on Tuesday as they look to qualify for their third European Championships in a row.

And although Hourihane has recaptured his best form for both club and country - having scored his first Premier League goal in Villa's 5-1 win over Norwich City - the 27-year-old insists his appetite to improve remains as intense as ever.

"Yes, it was great at the weekend [beating Norwich] and it shows hard work does pay off with those kinds of moments, but it is one I won't be resting on," said Hourihane.

"I'm never satisfied with my game, I'm always my worst critic.

"I'm working on my game this week again to try to improve.

"Maybe later on in my career, or when I'm finished, I'll look back on it with great pride, but now is not the time to look back on it, it's time to kick on again."

Hourihane impressed by 'nuisance' Connolly

Hourihane does not believe Brighton winger Aaron Connolly will struggle with the step-up to the senior international stage.

Connolly, 19, was drafted into the squad on Saturday to replace Ronan Curtis after scoring twice in the Seagulls' 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

"No, definitely not," said Hourihane.

"Everyone who is in the squad, the gaffer obviously feels like they can make an impact and push everyone for positions or whatever.

"If you're in the squad, that automatically says that you're good enough to play, so I have no worries for Aaron or anyone in the squad."

Hourihane feels as though Connolly has the attributes to have a major impact for the Republic, detailing how he has been impressed by the teenager's speed and work-rate for Brighton.

"He runs channels really well," said the former Barnsley midfielder

"He chases lost causes, doesn't give the centre-halves any time on the ball. He's really quick, really sharp, a nuisance really.

"He could have had a couple of goals that night - I think he hit the crossbar."