James Maddison: England midfielder 'not here to make up numbers' as he chases debut

Media playback is not supported on this device MOTDx: James Maddison plays Fifa 20 and upgrades his game stats

Euro 2020 qualifier: Czech Republic v England Venue: Sinobo Stadium, Prague Date: Friday 11 October, 19:45 BST Coverage: Full match commentary on Radio 5 Live, live text commentary online, BBC Sport app

James Maddison says he is "not here to make up the numbers" and hopes to make his England debut against the Czech Republic in Friday's Euro 2020 qualifier.

The Leicester midfielder, 22, is in the squad for the third time but is yet to come off the substitutes' bench.

"It's not easy to get an England cap," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It's an honour to be in the squad, some big names have been left out. But I'm hungry to get some minutes."

Maddison was on the bench for England's wins against Bulgaria and Kosovo last month - with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount coming off the bench in both.

After naming his current squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czechs and Bulgaria on Monday, manager Gareth Southgate said: "The next step for James is obviously to get into the team - it's one he can take on."

Maddison, who has scored in his past two Premier League games, against Tottenham and Liverpool, said his current good form for Leicester is all he can control.

"I have always wanted to play for England," he added.

"I'm not naive enough to sit here and say I should be playing. If that opportunity does come I will be ready, more than ready.

"I'm not going banging on the manager's door saying I need to be playing because this is only my third squad. I keep realistic, but keep hungry to get minutes because that's why I'm here. I'm not here to just make up the numbers."

Southgate has played a front three in recent fixtures, leaving no place for a traditional number 10 behind the strikers. But Maddison says that he can play deeper, or wider, to fit into the national side.

"If the manager didn't think I was right for the formation I wouldn't be here, that's just background noise for me," he said.

"I can play the 10 or eight, I don't want to be labelled in one position. It's always good to have different strings to your bow and being able to not be predictable and being able to play a numerous of positions is a positive."