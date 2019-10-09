Women's Scottish Cup semi-finals: Clash with Hampden international frustrates Scott Booth

Glasgow City head coach Scott Booth says the women's game needs a platform

There is still a "massive difference in perception" between men's and women's football in Scotland, says Glasgow City head coach Scott Booth.

Booth claims it is important women's football has its "own platform" and does not clash with men's fixtures.

Both Women's Scottish Cup semi-finals take place on Sunday - the same day the men's national team take on San Marino in Euro 2020 qualifying.

"That's been the case for a few years now," said Booth.

"There've been clashes in the past with finals and semis."

In 2017 the women's Scottish Cup final in Livingston fell on the same day as the Scottish League Cup final between Motherwell and Celtic at Hampden.

The former Scotland striker admits it is not uncommon, as a hectic fixture schedule makes such clashes difficult to avoid.

"It important for the women's game that they have a platform, and an even platform, to show the product that they have," said Booth.

"I think you have to ask the players - they're the ones that put the effort in, then go and perform for the national team at the Euros, World Cups. It becomes a bit of a joke at times that the men can't do that.

"I think it should be taken seriously that the women are getting to these tournaments and they deserve all the recognition and backing that they can get."

Scottish Women's Football (SWF), who schedule the women's Scottish Cup games, defended their decision to play the games this weekend, with City meeting Rangers and holders Hibernian up against Motherwell.

In a statement the body explained that the calendar is organised annually in November or December ahead of the season beginning the following spring.

They said: "It is developed in conjunction with the Scottish FA to ensure Women's A squad and U19 activity are incorporated and also considers the potential impact of Champions League participation.

"With player registrations lapsing on 30 November, we work towards our showpiece Scottish Cup final being scheduled on the final day of the season, usually around the last week in November.

"Working around these existing parameters leaves us with limited dates/flexibility and it would simply be impossible for us to factor in and work around men's international dates as well without including more midweek fixture rounds which we understand from consulting with our clubs is not preferable."