Juventus 2-1 Bologna: Ronaldo goal helps Juventus extend Serie A lead
Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus extend their lead at the top of Serie A as they saw off the challenge of Bologna in Turin.
But they needed their recalled 41-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to make a superb late save from Federico Santander's overhead kick to ensure the win.
Ronaldo was presented with a shirt before kick-off to mark his 700th career goal last week and he duly notched his 701st in stylish fashion, producing a quick stepover to find half a yard and then a clinical finish into the bottom corner.
Bologna hit back seven minutes later as centre-back Danilo picked out the top corner with a sumptuous half-volley from the edge of the area.
Sinisa Mihajlovic's side seemed unruffled by Juventus for the rest of the half and contained the home side's celebrated forward line with some ease.
Veteran Argentine striker Rodrigo Palacio threatened in behind Leonardo Bonucci on a number of occasions but could not find a way to test Buffon.
And, after Lukasz Skorupski had saved well from a Ronaldo header, a defensive mix-up presented Miralem Pjanic with the opportunity to stroke Juventus back in front and the home team took control.
Skorupski pulled off two stunning saves to deny Gonzalo Higuain a deserved goal before keeping out Ronaldo's fierce left-footed strike in the final 10 minutes.
Bologna could have levelled out of nothing when Riccardo Orsolini latched onto Palacio's deflected shot but he skewed horribly wide with the goal at his mercy.
As the game entered stoppage time, Juventus survived a VAR penalty review against defender Matthijs de Ligt before Bologna substitute Santander hit the bar and was thwarted by Buffon.
Juventus held out though and moved four points clear of Inter Milan at the top of Serie A.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 77Buffon
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 19Bonucci
- 4de Ligt
- 12Lobo Silva
- 6KhediraSubstituted forBentancurat 62'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 5Pjanic
- 33Bernardeschi
- 25RabiotBooked at 29minsSubstituted forMatuidiat 73'minutes
- 21HiguaínSubstituted forDybalaat 82'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 10Dybala
- 13Danilo
- 14Matuidi
- 23Can
- 24Rugani
- 28Demiral
- 30Bentancur
- 31Pinsoglio
Bologna
- 28Skorupski
- 15Mbaye
- 23LarangeiraBooked at 84mins
- 13BaniBooked at 90mins
- 11Krejci
- 16PoliSubstituted forDzemailiat 82'minutes
- 32SvanbergSubstituted forSkov Olsenat 80'minutes
- 7Orsolini
- 21Soriano
- 10SansoneBooked at 22minsSubstituted forSantanderat 80'minutes
- 24Palacio
Substitutes
- 1da Costa Júnior
- 4Denswil
- 6Paz
- 9Santander
- 17Skov Olsen
- 25Corbo
- 30Schouten
- 31Dzemaili
- 97Sarr
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away18
Live Text
Booking
Mattia Bani (Bologna) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Bologna 1.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.
Attempt saved. Federico Santander (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Federico Santander (Bologna) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by Riccardo Orsolini with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).
Mattia Bani (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ladislav Krejci (Bologna).
Booking
Danilo (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danilo (Bologna).
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Skov Olsen.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Blerim Dzemaili replaces Andrea Poli.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Paulo Dybala replaces Gonzalo Higuaín.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Andreas Skov Olsen.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Andreas Skov Olsen replaces Mattias Svanberg.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Federico Santander replaces Nicola Sansone.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Blaise Matuidi replaces Adrien Rabiot.
Offside, Bologna. Nicola Sansone tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Palacio is caught offside.
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna).
Booking
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Nicola Sansone (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Andrea Poli (Bologna).
Hand ball by Nicola Sansone (Bologna).
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).