Man City's Bernardo Silva given extension to respond to tweet charge

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva also played together at Monaco

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been given an extension until 21 October to respond to a Football Association charge over a tweet he sent to team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

Portugal international Silva originally had until 9 October to reply.

Silva, 25, compared Mendy to the character on a packet of Conguitos, a sweet brand available in Spain and Portugal.

Silva is alleged to have committed an "aggravated breach" of FA rules.

The FA charged Silva with misconduct on 2 October because his tweet included reference "expressed or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin".