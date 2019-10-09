Joey Barton: Fleetwood Town manager pleads not guilty to actual bodily harm

Joey Barton is in his second season as manager of League One club Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton has denied assaulting rival manager Daniel Stendel during an incident after a game against Barnsley on 13 April.

He is alleged to have pushed Stendel, leaving him with a damaged tooth.

Barton, 37, appeared at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was given unconditional bail and will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 6 November.

Barnsley made formal complaints to the English Football League and the Football Association after the incident, which followed the Tykes' 4-2 win over Fleetwood in a League One fixture at Barnsley's Oakwell ground.

In a statement on 18 April, Barton said he "emphatically denied" accusations that he had confronted Stendel and that it would be "inappropriate" to make any further comment.

Stendel guided Barnsley to promotion last season but left his position with the club on Tuesday.