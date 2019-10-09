Orient and Port Vale fined by Football Association after on-field melee

Leyton Orient scored a late equaliser to draw 3-3 with Port Vale at Brisbane Road last month

Leyton Orient and Port Vale have both been fined by the Football Association after an on-pitch melee during their League Two match on 28 September.

The incident was sparked when Vale's James Gibbons reacted after Orient's Conor Wilkinson went down in the box.

Both clubs were charged with failing to ensure players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour.

The O's have been fined £2,000 and Vale £1,750.