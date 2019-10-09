FA Cup: BBC to show Potters Bar v Barnet in fourth qualifying round

Barnet beat Sheffield United in last season's FA Cup

The FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie between Potters Bar Town and Barnet will be shown live on the BBC.

The match takes place on 19 October (12:30 BST) and will be streamed on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer.

There are 32 ties over that weekend, with the winners progressing to the first round proper.

The match between seventh-tier Potters Bar and National League side Barnet is a derby with the clubs 10 miles apart.

Barnet progressed to the fourth round of last season's FA Cup, beating Bristol Rovers, Stockport County and Sheffield United before losing to Championship side Brentford.

Potters Bar have never reached the FA Cup first round proper, with their best performances coming in 2006-07 and 2016-17 when they also reached the fourth qualifying round.