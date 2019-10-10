Russia v Scotland: Fans want Lawrence Shankland to lead the line

Lawrence Shankland is in the Scotland squad for the first time

Euro 2020 qualifying: Russia v Scotland Venue: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow Date: Thursday, 10 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Scotland fans want boss Steve Clarke to hand debuts to Declan Gallagher and Lawrence Shankland for the Euro 2020 qualifier with Russia in Moscow.

More than 19,000 fans made their choices in the BBC Scotland selector.

Shankland, the 24-year-old Dundee United striker, has scored 15 goals in 13 appearances for the Scottish Championship side this season.

Motherwell centre-back Gallagher, 28, was a late call-up after the withdrawal of Norwich City's Grant Hanley.

And he received more than twice as many votes as Aberdeen's Michael Devlin, his main rival for the right centre-half position.

'Between Shankland and Russell to start'

Former Scotland stars Kenny Miller and Jackie McNamara told BBC Sportsound who they feel the national head coach should pick against Russia.

Kenny Miller: "I wouldn't play Shankland against Russia because you can quickly be judged and it's not the right game. It could be a thankless task - it would be harsh on him. It's a better game for him - stating the obvious - on Sunday at home to San Marino."

Jackie McNamara: "I think Johnny [Russell]. If you are putting Shankland in before him, it could destroy him. He's a fantastic footballer, he holds the ball up, good in the air and offers a threat in behind. I feel we need someone to link as well and I don't think that's Oliver Burke, so I think it's between Shankland and Johnny to start."