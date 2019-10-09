Scott Davies: Tranmere Rovers captain signs new two-and-a-half-year deal

Scott Davies (right) helped Tranmere Rovers to successive promotions from the National League to League One
Tranmere Rovers captain Scott Davies has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract to keep him with the League One club until the end of 2021-22.

The 32-year-old started in both of the club's play-off victories in 2018 and 2019, helping them from National League to the English third tier.

"I have a great rapport with the fans and it is a huge honour to sign this contract," said Davies.

"I've had a great time, enjoyed great success and I love the club."

