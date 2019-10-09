Germany 2-2 Argentina: Visitors fight back from two-goals down to draw

From the section

Both of Argentina's goals were scored by half-time substitutes

Argentina came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Germany in a friendly in Dortmund.

In a repeat of the 2014 World Cup final, the hosts raced into an early lead when Serge Gnabry poked home in the 15th minute before Kai Havertz side-footed in seven minutes later.

But Argentina fought back after the break as substitute Lucas Alario's header halved the deficit.

Debutant Lucas Ocampos secured the draw with a deflected strike late on.

