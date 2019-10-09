Match ends, Germany 2, Argentina 2.
Germany 2-2 Argentina: Visitors fight back from two-goals down to draw
Argentina came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Germany in a friendly in Dortmund.
In a repeat of the 2014 World Cup final, the hosts raced into an early lead when Serge Gnabry poked home in the 15th minute before Kai Havertz side-footed in seven minutes later.
But Argentina fought back after the break as substitute Lucas Alario's header halved the deficit.
Debutant Lucas Ocampos secured the draw with a deflected strike late on.
Line-ups
Germany
- 22ter Stegen
- 23Can
- 4Koch
- 15Süle
- 13Klostermann
- 7HavertzSubstituted forRudyat 83'minutes
- 6KimmichBooked at 11mins
- 16Halstenberg
- 10BrandtSubstituted forAmiriat 66'minutes
- 19Waldschmidt
- 20GnabrySubstituted forSerdarat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Neuer
- 3Serdar
- 11Reus
- 12Leno
- 14Amiri
- 18Rudy
- 21Gündogan
Argentina
- 1Marchesín
- 2Foyth
- 19OtamendiBooked at 26mins
- 16RojoSubstituted forAcuñaat 45'minutes
- 3Tagliafico
- 15de PaulBooked at 30minsSubstituted forRodríguezat 90+3'minutes
- 5Paredes
- 7PereyraSubstituted forSaraviaat 76'minutes
- 21DybalaSubstituted forAlarioat 62'minutes
- 11CorreaSubstituted forOcamposat 45'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 22Martínez
Substitutes
- 4Saravia
- 6Pezzella
- 8Acuña
- 9Lamela
- 12Musso
- 14Kannemann
- 17Domínguez
- 18Rodríguez
- 20Alario
- 23Martínez
- 24Ocampos
- 26Vargas
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 2, Argentina 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Guido Rodríguez replaces Rodrigo de Paul.
Nicolás Tagliafico (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Suat Serdar (Germany).
Marcos Acuña (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Germany).
Goal!
Goal! Germany 2, Argentina 2. Lucas Ocampos (Argentina) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Alario.
Attempt blocked. Nadiem Amiri (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Lucas Ocampos (Argentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Argentina).
Lukas Klostermann (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Lucas Ocampos (Argentina).
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Sebastian Rudy replaces Kai Havertz.
Leandro Paredes (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kai Havertz (Germany).
Attempt blocked. Lucas Alario (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Ocampos.
Attempt missed. Nicolás Otamendi (Argentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Emre Can.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Robin Koch.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Alario (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Renzo Saravia.
Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Argentina).
Suat Serdar (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Renzo Saravia replaces Roberto Pereyra.
Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (Germany) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Roberto Pereyra (Argentina).
Nadiem Amiri (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Germany. Marc-André ter Stegen tries a through ball, but Gian-Luca Waldschmidt is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Suat Serdar replaces Serge Gnabry.
Foul by Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina).
Marcel Halstenberg (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Leandro Paredes (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.
Offside, Germany. Niklas Süle tries a through ball, but Nadiem Amiri is caught offside.
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).
Nadiem Amiri (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Germany. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Serge Gnabry is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Nadiem Amiri replaces Julian Brandt.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 2, Argentina 1. Lucas Alario (Argentina) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Lucas Alario replaces Paulo Dybala.
Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.