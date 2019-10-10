James Maddison: England and Leicester midfielder withdraws from Euro 2020 qualifiers squad

Maddison has scored three goals for Leicester in all competitions this season

Euro 2020 qualifier: Czech Republic v England Venue: Sinobo Stadium, Prague Date: Friday 11 October, 19:45 BST Coverage: Full match commentary on Radio 5 Live, live text commentary online, BBC Sport app

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has withdrawn from the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers because of illness.

The 22-year-old, who has yet to make his senior Three Lions debut, will not be replaced in Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad.

England will qualify for the Euro 2020 finals if they beat Czech Republic in Prague on Friday.

They then travel to Sofia where they play Bulgaria on Monday.

Maddison is the third player to withdraw from the squad after Fabian Delph and Tom Heaton picked up injuries.