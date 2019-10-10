Craig Hignett: Hartlepool United sack ex-Middlesbrough player as manager

Craig Hignett featured for Middlesbrough, Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers during his playing career

Hartlepool United have sacked manager Craig Hignett after Wednesday's defeat by Stockport County.

The 49-year-old, who returned for a second stint as Pools boss in January, leaves with the club 16th in the National League table.

He was originally in charge between February 2016 and January 2017, also spending time as director of football.

The club said it had been an "incredibly difficult decision" and that he had "worked tirelessly".

Hignett's assistant Ged McNamee has also been dismissed.

Hartlepool were unbeaten in three matches prior to the loss at Edgeley Park, a result that left them four points off the play-off places and four points above the relegation zone.

On Monday, Hignett was banned for two matches by the Football Association after accepting a misconduct charge from their game against Dover Athletic last month.