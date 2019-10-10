Paul McShane: Rochdale sign veteran defender on short-term deal

From the section

Paul McShane started his career with Manchester United

Rochdale have signed veteran defender Paul McShane on a short-term deal until January.

The 33-year-old former Republic of Ireland international was a free agent after ending his four-year spell with Reading in the summer.

He has also played for West Brom, Sunderland and Hull City, appearing in the 2014 FA Cup final for the latter.

McShane could make his debut for the League One strugglers in Saturday's home match against Accrington Stanley.

