Reading: Mark Bowen takes charge as manager following Jose Gomes sacking

Reading sporting director Mark Bowen has been appointed as the new manager of the Championship club.

The former Norwich City, West Ham and Wales full-back replaces Jose Gomes, who was sacked last week after less than 10 months in charge.

Reading are third from bottom of the Championship, without a win in six and face Preston at home on 19 October.

Bowen, 55, has spent most of his coaching career working under Mark Hughes, most recently at Southampton.

