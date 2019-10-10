Garry Hill: Ebbsfleet United part company with manager

Garry Hill has also managed Heybridge Swifts, St Albans City, Hornchurch, Weymouth and Rushden & Diamonds

National League strugglers Ebbsfleet United have parted company with manager Garry Hill following a run of one win in nine league games.

The Kent side have lost their past three matches and are bottom of the table, six points from safety.

Former Dagenham & Redbridge and Woking boss Hill, 59, had been in charge of the Fleet since November 2018.

Assistant boss Kevin Watson will oversee the side for Saturday's home match against Maidenhead United.