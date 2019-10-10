Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Neymar.
Brazil v Senegal
Line-ups
Brazil
- 23Ederson
- 13Alves da Silva
- 4Marquinhos
- 3Thiago Silva
- 6Lobo Silva
- 8Arthur
- 5Casemiro
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 11Coutinho
- 20Firmino
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 1Pereira da Silva
- 2Militão
- 7Richarlison
- 12Melo dos Santos Neto
- 14Coquette Russo
- 15de Souza
- 16Lodi dos Santos
- 17Fabinho
- 18Tolentino Coelho de Lima
- 19Sousa Soares
- 21Barbosa Almeida
- 22Almeida de Oliveira
Senegal
- 23Gomis
- 21Gassama
- 6Sané
- 3Koulibaly
- 12Coly
- 8Kouyaté
- 18Sarr
- 15Diatta
- 5Gueye
- 10Mané
- 19Diédhiou
Substitutes
- 1Diallo
- 2Ciss
- 4Diaw
- 7Diallo
- 11Keita
- 13Sarr
- 14Ndiaye
- 17B Ndiaye
- 20Thioub
- 22Wague
- Referee:
- Muhammad Taqi Al-Jaafari
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Racine Coly (Senegal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Foul by Ismaila Sarr (Senegal).
Philippe Coutinho (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Brazil. Dani Alves tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
Offside, Brazil. Philippe Coutinho tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a cross.
Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Senegal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr.
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Attempt missed. Salif Sané (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Casemiro (Brazil).
Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Famara Diédhiou.
Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Brazil).
Racine Coly (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Brazil).
Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Arthur (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Krépin Diatta (Senegal).
Dangerous play by Alex Sandro (Brazil).
Krépin Diatta (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Brazil 1, Senegal 0. Roberto Firmino (Brazil) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
Foul by Dani Alves (Brazil).
Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Neymar (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.