Foul by Hans Vanaken (Belgium).
Belgium v San Marino
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Belgium
- 1Courtois
- 2Alderweireld
- 3Vermaelen
- 5Vertonghen
- 21Castagne
- 7Vanaken
- 8Tielemans
- 22Chadli
- 14Mertens
- 9Lukaku
- 10E Hazard
Substitutes
- 4Boyata
- 6Witsel
- 11Carrasco
- 12Teunckens
- 13Sels
- 15Mechele
- 16T Hazard
- 17Origi
- 18Januzaj
- 19Verschaeren
- 20Benteke
- 23Batshuayi
San Marino
- 12Benedettini
- 11Battistini
- 15Brolli
- 6Simoncini
- 3Palazzi
- 13Grandoni
- 9Mularoni
- 21Golinucci
- 10Giardi
- 16Nanni
- 18Berardi
Substitutes
- 1Zavoli
- 2Della Valle
- 4D'Addario
- 5Lunadei
- 7Bernardi
- 8Gasperoni
- 14Ceccaroli
- 17Golinucci
- 19Censoni
- 20Hirsch
- 22Tomassini
- 23Simoncini
- Referee:
- Anastasios Papapetrou
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home89%
- Away11%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Marcello Mularoni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Cristian Brolli.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Cristian Brolli.
Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nacer Chadli following a corner.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Cristian Brolli.
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nacer Chadli with a cross.
Offside, Belgium. Eden Hazard tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
Dries Mertens (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mirko Palazzi (San Marino).
Attempt missed. Nacer Chadli (Belgium) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Simone Benedettini.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Davide Simoncini.
Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Belgium).
Simone Benedettini (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hans Vanaken.
Attempt missed. Hans Vanaken (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Foul by Thomas Vermaelen (Belgium).
Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
Hans Vanaken (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Filippo Berardi (San Marino).
Attempt missed. Nacer Chadli (Belgium) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Timothy Castagne with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.