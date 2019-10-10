European Championship Qualifying - Group I
Belgium0San Marino0

Belgium v San Marino

Line-ups

Belgium

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 3Vermaelen
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 21Castagne
  • 7Vanaken
  • 8Tielemans
  • 22Chadli
  • 14Mertens
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10E Hazard

Substitutes

  • 4Boyata
  • 6Witsel
  • 11Carrasco
  • 12Teunckens
  • 13Sels
  • 15Mechele
  • 16T Hazard
  • 17Origi
  • 18Januzaj
  • 19Verschaeren
  • 20Benteke
  • 23Batshuayi

San Marino

  • 12Benedettini
  • 11Battistini
  • 15Brolli
  • 6Simoncini
  • 3Palazzi
  • 13Grandoni
  • 9Mularoni
  • 21Golinucci
  • 10Giardi
  • 16Nanni
  • 18Berardi

Substitutes

  • 1Zavoli
  • 2Della Valle
  • 4D'Addario
  • 5Lunadei
  • 7Bernardi
  • 8Gasperoni
  • 14Ceccaroli
  • 17Golinucci
  • 19Censoni
  • 20Hirsch
  • 22Tomassini
  • 23Simoncini
Referee:
Anastasios Papapetrou

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamSan Marino
Possession
Home89%
Away11%
Shots
Home9
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Hans Vanaken (Belgium).

Marcello Mularoni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Cristian Brolli.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Cristian Brolli.

Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nacer Chadli following a corner.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Cristian Brolli.

Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nacer Chadli with a cross.

Offside, Belgium. Eden Hazard tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.

Dries Mertens (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mirko Palazzi (San Marino).

Attempt missed. Nacer Chadli (Belgium) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Simone Benedettini.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Davide Simoncini.

Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Belgium).

Simone Benedettini (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hans Vanaken.

Attempt missed. Hans Vanaken (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Foul by Thomas Vermaelen (Belgium).

Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.

Hans Vanaken (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Filippo Berardi (San Marino).

Attempt missed. Nacer Chadli (Belgium) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Timothy Castagne with a cross.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 10th October 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001941512
2Czech Rep53029819
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro5023313-102
5Bulgaria5023511-62

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine54101111013
2Portugal422010468
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg511358-34
5Lithuania5014415-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland641174313
2Germany54011761112
3Netherlands5311145910
4Belarus6114310-74
5Estonia6015218-161

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark5230155109
3Switzerland422010468
4Georgia511348-44
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia6411115613
2Slovakia631297210
3Hungary63037709
4Wales52124407
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain66001731418
2Sweden6321138511
3Romania6312137610
4Norway623111839
5Malta6105213-113
6Faroe Islands6006320-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland7511102816
2Slovenia7331125712
3Austria7322136711
4North Macedonia72328809
5Israel7232111109
6Latvia7007123-220

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey65011421215
2France65011941515
3Iceland6402109112
4Albania630310919
5Moldova6105217-153
6Andorra6006014-140

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium76101911819
2Russia75111841416
3Cyprus7313137610
4Kazakhstan7214911-27
5Scotland7214513-87
6San Marino7016028-281

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy66001831518
2Finland640284412
3Armenia6303121119
4Bos-Herze6213121117
5Greece6123710-35
6Liechtenstein6015119-181
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

