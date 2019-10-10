World Mental Health Day: Street art campaign launched by English Football League

Lee Steele sealed Leyton Orient's promotion from League Two in 2006

Iconic goals are being portrayed in a street art campaign to raise mental health awareness, launched by the English Football League and Mind.

Their 'goals worth talking about' initiative, which coincides with World Mental Health Day 2019, features eight murals at sites in England and Wales.

Fans have voted for their club's most iconic EFL moments, from play-off tie deciders to local derby winners.

Mental health charity Mind are the EFL's charity partner.

The campaign's aim is to highlight "how football often is a conversation starter, and the importance of talking when it comes to mental health support".

Bristol Rovers were promoted to League One in 2016 thanks to Lee Brown's last-gasp goal

Fans from Bristol City, Bristol Rovers, Cardiff City, Leeds United, Leyton Orient, Preston North End, Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion have taken part via social media.

"The power of football and the club badge provides a platform like no other," EFL executive chair Debbie Jevans said.

"Through this campaign and the EFL's wider partnership with Mind, we aim to continue to encourage conversations and improve the approach to mental health in both football and in the wider society."

Paul Farmer, chief executive of Mind, added: "We know that football and emotion go hand in hand. Football has the power to bring about real change.

"We hope that by harnessing the passion and emotion fans have about their clubs' most significant goal through these fantastic pieces of street art, we can encourage more people to start up conversations about their emotions and ultimately their mental health too."

Former Bristol City midfielder David Noble is interviewed alongside a mural of him

The moments that were chosen were:

Bristol City: David Noble's strike against Crystal Palace in 2008 - Located on Temple Gate, created by Jody Thomas

Bristol Rovers: Lee Brown's dramatic winner against Dagenham in 2016 - Located on Temple Gate, created by Nick Harvey

Cardiff City: Michael Chopra's dramatic later winner against rivals Swansea City in 2010 - Located on Millennium Walk, created by Gabe Cuthbert

Leeds United: Eddie Gray's solo strike v Burnley in 1970 - Located at Holbeck Youth Centre, created by Burley Banksy

Leyton Orient: Lee Steele's promotion sealing goal against Oxford United in 2006 - Located at Score Leisure Centre, created by Gabe Cuthbert

Preston North End: Tom Clarke's last-minute winner against rivals Blackpool in 2013 - Fishergate outside the old BHS store, created by Elroy the Artist

Sunderland: Carlos Edwards' goal v Burnley in 2007 - Found on the side of "A Love Supreme" next to the Stadium of Light, created by Frank Styles

West Bromwich Albion: Kevin Phillips' memorable goal against Wolves in the Championship Play-off semi-final in May 2007, created by Nathan Nice

This mural in Cardiff depicts Michael Chopra's celebration after scoring against Swansea in 2010

