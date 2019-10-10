Euro U21 Qualifying
Scotland U2117:15Lithuania U21
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Scotland U21 0-0 Lithuania 0-0: Scots miss chance to top Euro 2021 qualifying group

By Jordan Elgott

BBC Scotland at Tynecastle

Scot Allan Campbell takes a shot at goal
Allan Campbell's strike from the edge of the box was saved as the Scots struggled to find the net

Scotland Under-21s missed the chance to move top of their Euro 2021 qualifying group after being held by Lithuania.

Scot Gemmill's side sit level on points with Greece at the summit of Group D, but have a poorer goal difference.

Fraser Hornby, Glenn Middleton and Ryan Porteous all came close but could not beat goalkeeper Titas Krapikas.

With torrential rain falling at Tynecastle, Scotland found it difficult to create further chances and Lithuania were able to hold out.

Scotland remain unbeaten in three games in their bid to reach a first finals since 1996.

Gemmill's men tackle the Czech Republic in Uherske Hradiste on Monday before hosting Greece on 15 November.

Euro 2021 qualifying group 4

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 10th October 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U21431071610
2Iceland U2122009186
3Italy U2121105054
4Sweden U21100113-20
5Armenia U21200217-60
6Luxembourg U213003011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia U2122007076
2Azerbaijan U21411225-34
3Switzerland U2111005053
4Slovakia U2121015413
5Liechtenstein U214103313-103
6France U2110100001

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2122005236
2Austria U2122007166
3Kosovo U2132017346
4Turkey U21411279-24
5Albania U214022510-52
6Andorra U21301239-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U2132107167
2Scotland U2132104137
3Czech Rep U2121103124
4Lithuania U2141123304
5Croatia U21100112-10
6San Marino U213003010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland U2122005056
2Bulgaria U2121104044
3Russia U2121101014
4Latvia U21201112-11
5Serbia U21201112-11
6Estonia U21200208-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2122003036
2North Macedonia U2122009276
3Kazakhstan U2142026516
4Israel U2111002113
5Montenegro U21410356-13
6Faroe Islands U213003213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2122006066
2Netherlands U2111005143
3Norway U2111002113
4Belarus U21210110283
5Cyprus U21310237-43
6Gibraltar U213003015-150

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland U2132107167
2Denmark U2122004226
3Ukraine U2131114224
4Northern Ireland U21302123-12
5Romania U21201112-11
6Malta U21301208-81

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bosnia and Herzegovina U2121104044
2Germany U2111005143
3Wales U21210125-33
4Belgium U21201101-11
5Moldova U21100104-40
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport