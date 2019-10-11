Football gossip: Eriksen, Haland, Aurier, Dier, Parkinson, Lacazette

Real Madrid will look to sign Tottenham's Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, in January. (Marca)

Real Madrid are also keen on Red Bull Salzburg's 19-year-old Leeds-born Norway international forward Erling Haaland, who has been linked with Manchester United. (AS)

Tottenham's Ivory Coast international full-back Serge Aurier, 26, has revealed he wanted to leave in the summer transfer window and admits he is still unsure what the future holds. (Football.London)

Aston Villa have been linked with Tottenham's England international midfielder Eric Dier, 25. (Birmingham Mail)

Former Bolton boss Phil Parkinson will hold talks with Sunderland this weekend over their managerial vacancy. (Sun)

Former Manchester United forward Mark Robins said he found it easy to turn down the opportunity to become Sunderland manager and sign a new contract with Coventry. (Talksport)

A Russian football agent has claimed he offered Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette to Zenit St-Petersburg over the summer and suggested that the 28-year-old France international forward has a £61m release clause. (Mirror)

Manchester United's France international midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, is winning his race to be fit to face Liverpool on 20 October, despite reports of a fractured toe. (Sun)

Manchester United can expect to top their £450m shirt sponsor deal as they search for a new contract. (ESPN)

'A disturbing night for Southgate as cracks reappear' Phil McNulty on a troubling night for England's manager

Newcastle's English midfielder Matty Longstaff, 19, who scored the winner on his Premier League debut against Manchester United this month, currently earns £850 per week with the Magpies. (Sun)

Wolves and Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho, 33, is expected to agree a new contract at Molineux. (Birmingham Mail)

Wolves plan to strengthen in central defence and central midfield during the January transfer window. (The Athletic, via Inside Futbol)

Norwegian goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, 29, insists he has not given up hope of getting back into the frame at Aston Villa after returning from long-term injury. (Express and Star)

Ex-Liverpool and Tottenham forward Ronny Rosenthal says he recommended Cristiano Ronaldo to Tottenham and Arsenal while working as a talent scout in 2002. (Express)

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, the 31-year-old former Belgium international now in China with Shandong Luneng, says Jose Mourinho was not given enough time as manager at Old Trafford. (Goal.com)