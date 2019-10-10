Football gossip: Chilwell, Maddison, Ozil, Eriksen, Pogba, Defoe

Manchester United are prepared to pay £130m for Leicester and England defender Ben Chilwell and midfielder James Maddison, both 22. (Sun)

But another report says Chelsea are currently favourites to land left-back Chilwell once their transfer ban ends. (Mail)

Manchester United want to sign eight new players over the next two summer transfer windows and have already drawn up a list of targets. (Telegraph)

Real Madrid do not want to risk leaving signing Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, until the end of the season, in case he renews his Tottenham contract. (Marca)

And Tottenham are hoping to sell Eriksen in January to prevent losing him for free next summer. (Mirror)

Though Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is keen on Eriksen, manager Zinedine Zidane's priority remains Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26. (ESPN)

Manchester City are considering a January move for 22-year-old Benfica and Portugal defender Ruben Dias, who has also been linked with Manchester United. (Mirror)

Arsenal are in talks with Turkish side Fenerbahce over a loan deal for Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 30. (Takvim - in Turkish)

Everton boss Marco Silva has been given three games to turn his side's season around or he will be sacked. (Star)

Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Pique, 32, was close to putting together a deal to buy Notts County this summer. (ESPN)

Former England international striker Jermain Defoe, 37, wants to stay with Rangers beyond the 18-month loan deal from Bournemouth he signed in January and wants to play into his forties. (Sky Sports)

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri wants to sign Italy left-back Emerson, 25, from former club Chelsea. (Express)

Arsenal are tracking 18-year-old Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu, who is valued at £20m. (Mail)

Sampdoria are close to appointing former Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri, 67, as their new manager. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Rostov and Norway midfielder Mathias Normann, 23, in January. (Goal)

Chelsea want to challenge Tottenham for Linfield's 15-year-old Northern Irish attacking midfielder Charlie Allen, who has already had a trial at Spurs and held talks over a move to north London. (Football Insider)

Jose Mourinho turned down Lyon's approach to become their new manager because he has already found another club, according to the Ligue 1 side's president, Jean-Michel Aulas. (Goal)

But former France and Paris St-Germain boss Laurent Blanc, former Marseille manager Rudi Garcia and Santos boss Jorge Sampaoli are in the frame to take over at Lyon. (L'Equipe - in French)

Former Aston Villa boss Remi Garde is also in contention. (Birmingham Mail)

Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos, 33, wants to play for Spain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (El Mundo - in Spanish)

But the Spanish football federation want to send the side who won last summer's European Under-21 Championship to Japan. (Marca)