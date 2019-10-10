Hibernian: Head coach Paul Heckingbottom given three-game ban

Paul Heckingbottom was sent off during Hibernian's 1-1 draw with Celtic last month

Hibernian boss Paul Heckingbottom has received a three-match ban after kicking a water bottle which struck an assistant referee and swearing at another official.

The incidents occurred during Hibs' 1-1 draw with Celtic in Leith last month.

Heckingbottom was sent off by referee Kevin Clancy after his outburst, which followed Celtic's leveller.

He will sit in the stands for Hibs' Scottish Premiership fixtures against Hamilton Academical and Ross County.

The third game of the ban is suspended until the end of the season.

Heckingbottom kicked a water bottle in frustration which hit assistant referee Alan Mulvanny and swore at fourth official Nick Walsh.

The Englishman said after the match he should not have kicked the bottle.

"The bottle was just there in front of me. I shouldn't have done it but I was sent off for confronting the fourth official," he told BBC Scotland.

The Hibs head coach was found to have breached disciplinary rule 203 - no member of team staff shall commit misconduct at a match - at a Scottish FA disciplinary hearing.