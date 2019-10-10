Ivan Perisic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Croatia v Hungary
-
Line-ups
Croatia
- 1Livakovic
- 16Jedvaj
- 6Lovren
- 21Vida
- 3Barisic
- 10Modric
- 11Brozovic
- 7Rakitic
- 4Perisic
- 20Petkovic
- 18Rebic
Substitutes
- 2Melnjak
- 5Peric
- 8Kovacic
- 9Orsic
- 12L Kalinic
- 13Vlasic
- 14Skoric
- 15Pasalic
- 17Brekalo
- 19Badelj
- 22Bartolec
- 23Sluga
Hungary
- 1Gulácsi
- 14Lovrencsics
- 6Orban
- 4Kádár
- 3Korhut
- 7Dzsudzsák
- 15Kleinheisler
- 8Vida
- 19Holman
- 20Sallai
- 9Szalai
Substitutes
- 2Lang
- 5Ferenczi
- 10Kovács
- 11Németh
- 12Dibusz
- 13Sigér
- 16Botka
- 17Varga
- 18Nagy
- 21Feczesin
- 22Kovacsik
- 23Holender
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Roland Sallai (Hungary).
Goal!
Goal! Croatia 1, Hungary 0. Luka Modric (Croatia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Ivan Rakitic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by László Kleinheisler (Hungary).
Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tamás Kádár (Hungary).
Foul by Ivan Perisic (Croatia).
László Kleinheisler (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.