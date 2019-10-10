European Championship Qualifying - Group E
Croatia1Hungary0

Croatia v Hungary

Line-ups

Croatia

  • 1Livakovic
  • 16Jedvaj
  • 6Lovren
  • 21Vida
  • 3Barisic
  • 10Modric
  • 11Brozovic
  • 7Rakitic
  • 4Perisic
  • 20Petkovic
  • 18Rebic

Substitutes

  • 2Melnjak
  • 5Peric
  • 8Kovacic
  • 9Orsic
  • 12L Kalinic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 14Skoric
  • 15Pasalic
  • 17Brekalo
  • 19Badelj
  • 22Bartolec
  • 23Sluga

Hungary

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 14Lovrencsics
  • 6Orban
  • 4Kádár
  • 3Korhut
  • 7Dzsudzsák
  • 15Kleinheisler
  • 8Vida
  • 19Holman
  • 20Sallai
  • 9Szalai

Substitutes

  • 2Lang
  • 5Ferenczi
  • 10Kovács
  • 11Németh
  • 12Dibusz
  • 13Sigér
  • 16Botka
  • 17Varga
  • 18Nagy
  • 21Feczesin
  • 22Kovacsik
  • 23Holender
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamCroatiaAway TeamHungary
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Ivan Perisic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roland Sallai (Hungary).

Goal!

Goal! Croatia 1, Hungary 0. Luka Modric (Croatia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Ivan Rakitic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by László Kleinheisler (Hungary).

Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tamás Kádár (Hungary).

Foul by Ivan Perisic (Croatia).

László Kleinheisler (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 10th October 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001941512
2Czech Rep53029819
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro5023313-102
5Bulgaria5023511-62

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine54101111013
2Portugal422010468
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg511358-34
5Lithuania5014415-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland641174313
2Germany54011761112
3Netherlands5311145910
4Belarus6114310-74
5Estonia6015218-161

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark5230155109
3Switzerland422010468
4Georgia511348-44
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia6411115613
2Slovakia631297210
3Hungary63037709
4Wales52124407
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain66001731418
2Sweden6321138511
3Romania6312137610
4Norway623111839
5Malta6105213-113
6Faroe Islands6006320-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland742182614
2Slovenia7331125712
3Austria7322136711
4North Macedonia72328809
5Israel7232111109
6Latvia7016121-201

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey65011421215
2France65011941515
3Iceland6402109112
4Albania630310919
5Moldova6105217-153
6Andorra6006014-140

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium76101911819
2Russia75111841416
3Cyprus7313137610
4Kazakhstan7214911-27
5Scotland7214513-87
6San Marino7016028-281

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy66001831518
2Finland640284412
3Armenia6303121119
4Bos-Herze6213121117
5Greece6123710-35
6Liechtenstein6015119-181
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories