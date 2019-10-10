Scotland: Pick and share your XI to face San Marino

Euro 2020 qualifying: Scotland v San Marino Venue: Hampden Park Date: Sunday, 13 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text on the BBC Sport website

After a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Russia, who should Steve Clarke select for Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifier against San Marino?

Is this the game to start prolific Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland, who made his debut off the bench in Moscow?

Is major surgery needed in defence, with Scotland conceding 13 goals in their last four games?

Should Clarke experiment with a new formation against the whipping boys of the group, or stick with what he knows and look to build momentum for the play-off in March?

Pick and share your XI below.