Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday (Fri)
-
- From the section Championship
Cardiff City midfielder Joe Ralls (groin) is back in training and could be recalled after missing two games.
Neil Etheridge and Junior Hoilett returned to Cardiff on Thursday having been away on international duty.
Fernando Forestieri is back for Sheffield Wednesday after serving a six-game ban for using racist language.
Midfielder Sam Hutchinson is also available after a one-match suspension, while Tom Lees (hamstring) is expected to resume full training next week.
Match facts
- Cardiff City are winless in seven league matches against Sheffield Wednesday since a 2-1 victory in September 2014.
- Wednesday have not won in their last eight away league matches against Cardiff since a 2-1 victory in April 2007 under Brian Laws.
- Only Preston North End (16) have won more home points in the Championship this season than Cardiff (13).
- Wednesday have won none of their last 11 away league matches in Wales (Drawn 5 Lost 6).
- During his managerial career, the only opposite number Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has faced more often without beating than Cardiff boss Neil Warnock (four games) is Tony Pulis (five games).