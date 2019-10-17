Championship
Cardiff19:45Sheff Wed
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday (Fri)

Steven Fletcher, Sheffield Wednesday's five-goal top scorer, is just seven short of 150 career strikes
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 BST on Friday

Cardiff City midfielder Joe Ralls (groin) is back in training and could be recalled after missing two games.

Neil Etheridge and Junior Hoilett returned to Cardiff on Thursday having been away on international duty.

Fernando Forestieri is back for Sheffield Wednesday after serving a six-game ban for using racist language.

Midfielder Sam Hutchinson is also available after a one-match suspension, while Tom Lees (hamstring) is expected to resume full training next week.

Match facts

  • Cardiff City are winless in seven league matches against Sheffield Wednesday since a 2-1 victory in September 2014.
  • Wednesday have not won in their last eight away league matches against Cardiff since a 2-1 victory in April 2007 under Brian Laws.
  • Only Preston North End (16) have won more home points in the Championship this season than Cardiff (13).
  • Wednesday have won none of their last 11 away league matches in Wales (Drawn 5 Lost 6).
  • During his managerial career, the only opposite number Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has faced more often without beating than Cardiff boss Neil Warnock (four games) is Tony Pulis (five games).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom116412113822
2Nottm Forest11641169722
3Preston1163223121121
4Swansea11632169721
5Leeds11623157820
6Bristol City115511813520
7Fulham1154220101019
8Sheff Wed11614169719
9QPR116141819-119
10Charlton115331512318
11Cardiff114431616016
12Birmingham115151114-316
13Derby113621515015
14Blackburn114251315-214
15Millwall113531014-414
16Hull113441416-213
17Brentford1133599012
18Luton113261520-511
19Wigan11326916-711
20Middlesbrough112451116-510
21Huddersfield112271218-68
22Reading112271117-68
23Barnsley11137822-146
24Stoke111281122-115
View full Championship table

