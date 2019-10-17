Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday (Fri)

Steven Fletcher, Sheffield Wednesday's five-goal top scorer, is just seven short of 150 career strikes

Cardiff City midfielder Joe Ralls (groin) is back in training and could be recalled after missing two games.

Neil Etheridge and Junior Hoilett returned to Cardiff on Thursday having been away on international duty.

Fernando Forestieri is back for Sheffield Wednesday after serving a six-game ban for using racist language.

Midfielder Sam Hutchinson is also available after a one-match suspension, while Tom Lees (hamstring) is expected to resume full training next week.

Match facts