David Adams named as Osian Roberts' successor by FAW Trust

David Adams worked alongside Alan Curtis during his brief spell in charge of Swansea City in 2015-16

The Football Association of Wales Trust has named David Adams as successor to Osian Roberts as technical director.

Roberts left the role in August 2019, having also worked as an assistant to national team managers Gary Speed, Chris Coleman and Ryan Giggs.

As head of coaching in Swansea City's academy, Adams helped develop rising Wales talents such as Dan James, Connor Roberts and Joe Rodon.

Adams will begin his new role in November 2019.

His background includes a PhD from the University of South Wales, where he has lectured, and the FAW describes him as "a recognised expert in the field of coach effectiveness".

The FAW added Adams "is an outstanding technician and, in addition to his coach education background, has significant player development experience."

FAW Trust chief executive Neil Ward said: "I am pleased to have secured a person of David's calibre as our technical director and look forward with confidence to him building on and expanding the success of our world-class coach education and player development programmes designed by his predecessor, Osian Roberts.

"He will also play an instrumental role in improving the player pathway and supporting the development of grass roots football."