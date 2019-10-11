Dino Visser: Exeter City sign South African goalkeeper

Dino Visser faced England for Platinum Stars in a warm-up game before the 2010 World Cup

Exeter City have signed South African goalkeeper Dino Visser on a short deal.

The 30-year-old comes in as cover for Lewis Ward, who has been ruled out until the new year after breaking his arm in the 1-1 draw with Crewe.

Visser has played for Cape Umoya United, Platinum Stars and Bloemfontein Celtic in his home country.

Exeter received international clearance for Visser on Friday and he will be in the squad for Saturday's top-of-the-table clash with Forest Green Rovers.