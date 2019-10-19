Scottish Cup - Second Round
Edinburgh City3Banks O'Dee1

Edinburgh City v Banks O'Dee

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1McAdams
  • 18DunnBooked at 65mins
  • 15KaneBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHendersonat 76'minutes
  • 5BalatoniBooked at 2mins
  • 14Crane
  • 8BrownSubstituted forSinclairat 72'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 6Laird
  • 10Handling
  • 3McIntyreSubstituted forCourtat 58'minutes
  • 33Harris
  • 19Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 7Smith
  • 11Sinclair
  • 12Wilson
  • 20Watson
  • 21Beveridge
  • 22Henderson
  • 26Court

Banks O'Dee

  • 1Shearer
  • 2Allan
  • 4Duguid
  • 5Alexander
  • 3Lawrie
  • 7BuglassSubstituted forArmstrongat 45'minutes
  • 8WintonSubstituted forMacleodat 69'minutes
  • 10Gilmour
  • 6DuffBooked at 87mins
  • 11Philipson
  • 9HendersonSubstituted forMacLeodat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Armstrong
  • 14Lewecki
  • 15Binnie
  • 16MacLeod
  • 17Macleod
  • 18Hamilton
  • 21Sahhalevsit
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
205

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamBanks O'Dee
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Edinburgh City 3, Banks O'Dee 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 3, Banks O'Dee 1.

Attempt missed. Hamish Macleod (Banks O'Dee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Jonathan Court (Edinburgh City).

Dean Lawrie (Banks O'Dee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Stuart Duff (Banks O'Dee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stuart Duff (Banks O'Dee).

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 3, Banks O'Dee 1. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Greg Alexander.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Craig Duguid.

Booking

Jordan Sinclair (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Banks O'Dee. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.

Substitution

Substitution, Banks O'Dee. Lachie Macleod replaces Jack Henderson.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Liam Henderson replaces Chris Kane.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Jordan Sinclair replaces Liam Brown.

Substitution

Substitution, Banks O'Dee. Hamish Macleod replaces Kane Winton because of an injury.

Booking

John Dunn (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Greg Alexander.

Corner, Banks O'Dee. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.

Attempt saved. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Craig Duguid (Banks O'Dee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Jonathan Court replaces Robbie McIntyre.

Corner, Banks O'Dee. Conceded by John Dunn.

Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Neale Allan (Banks O'Dee).

Liam Brown (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kane Winton (Banks O'Dee).

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Andy Shearer.

Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stuart Duff (Banks O'Dee).

Substitution

Substitution, Banks O'Dee. Robert Armstrong replaces Jamie Buglass.

Second Half

Second Half begins Edinburgh City 2, Banks O'Dee 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Edinburgh City 2, Banks O'Dee 1.

Booking

Chris Kane (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Chris Kane (Edinburgh City).

Michael Philipson (Banks O'Dee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 2, Banks O'Dee 1. Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marc Laird.

Top Stories