Match ends, Edinburgh City 3, Banks O'Dee 1.
Edinburgh City v Banks O'Dee
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1McAdams
- 18DunnBooked at 65mins
- 15KaneBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHendersonat 76'minutes
- 5BalatoniBooked at 2mins
- 14Crane
- 8BrownSubstituted forSinclairat 72'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 6Laird
- 10Handling
- 3McIntyreSubstituted forCourtat 58'minutes
- 33Harris
- 19Shepherd
Substitutes
- 7Smith
- 11Sinclair
- 12Wilson
- 20Watson
- 21Beveridge
- 22Henderson
- 26Court
Banks O'Dee
- 1Shearer
- 2Allan
- 4Duguid
- 5Alexander
- 3Lawrie
- 7BuglassSubstituted forArmstrongat 45'minutes
- 8WintonSubstituted forMacleodat 69'minutes
- 10Gilmour
- 6DuffBooked at 87mins
- 11Philipson
- 9HendersonSubstituted forMacLeodat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Armstrong
- 14Lewecki
- 15Binnie
- 16MacLeod
- 17Macleod
- 18Hamilton
- 21Sahhalevsit
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 205
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 3, Banks O'Dee 1.
Attempt missed. Hamish Macleod (Banks O'Dee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Jonathan Court (Edinburgh City).
Dean Lawrie (Banks O'Dee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Stuart Duff (Banks O'Dee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stuart Duff (Banks O'Dee).
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 3, Banks O'Dee 1. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Greg Alexander.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Craig Duguid.
Booking
Jordan Sinclair (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Banks O'Dee. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.
Substitution
Substitution, Banks O'Dee. Lachie Macleod replaces Jack Henderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Liam Henderson replaces Chris Kane.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Jordan Sinclair replaces Liam Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, Banks O'Dee. Hamish Macleod replaces Kane Winton because of an injury.
Booking
John Dunn (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Greg Alexander.
Corner, Banks O'Dee. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.
Attempt saved. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Craig Duguid (Banks O'Dee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Jonathan Court replaces Robbie McIntyre.
Corner, Banks O'Dee. Conceded by John Dunn.
Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Neale Allan (Banks O'Dee).
Liam Brown (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kane Winton (Banks O'Dee).
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Andy Shearer.
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stuart Duff (Banks O'Dee).
Substitution
Substitution, Banks O'Dee. Robert Armstrong replaces Jamie Buglass.
Second Half
Second Half begins Edinburgh City 2, Banks O'Dee 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Edinburgh City 2, Banks O'Dee 1.
Booking
Chris Kane (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Chris Kane (Edinburgh City).
Michael Philipson (Banks O'Dee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 2, Banks O'Dee 1. Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marc Laird.