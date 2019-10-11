Millwall future at The Den secured by Lewisham Council announcement

Millwall's home stadium, The Den, opened in 1993

Millwall have "warmly welcomed" news that a land agreement which threatened their future at The Den "will be terminated" by the local council.

The Championship club had considered relocation during a long-running dispute with Lewisham Council.

But on Thursday, the council announced the removal of a conditional land sale agreement for areas around the stadium to property developers Renewal.

The decision allows Millwall to move forward with redevelopment proposals.

Lewisham Council owns the freehold of The Den, which is leased to the club.

Renewal's plans included building houses and a sports village as part of the regeneration of the New Bermondsey area.

A compulsory purchase order (CPO) - which Millwall said may force them to leave Lewisham - was abandoned in January 2017 but the agreement for the sale of the land remained in place.

A statement from Lewisham Council said: "Following a period of intensive collaboration over the past 18 months, Lewisham Council, Millwall Football Club and the development company, Renewal, have agreed a new approach to enable their sites to go forward for housing and other development.

"The previous plan had included a potential compulsory purchase order to develop part of a site currently leased by Millwall Football Club. Following months of negotiation facilitated by the Mayor of Lewisham, Damien Egan, the previous conditional land sale agreement will now be terminated.

"Plans which involve building on leasehold land are now being revised.

"This paves the way for an increase in much needed social housing for Lewisham residents and retains the Millwall stadium."

Egan added: "I am delighted that we have all agreed a way forward to allow much-needed development on this site and would like to thank Millwall Football Club and Renewal for their positive approach throughout the process."