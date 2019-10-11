Darragh Lenihan: Blackburn defender ruled out for six to eight weeks with knee injury

Darragh Lenihan has made 11 appearances for Blackburn Rovers so far this season

Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan has been ruled out for six to eight weeks after picking up a knee injury in their defeat by QPR.

Lenihan came off in the 67th minute of their 4-2 loss to Rangers on Saturday and has a slight knee ligament injury.

A scan also revealed he has sustained damage to his hamstring, the club said.

The 25-year-old pulled out of the Republic of Ireland squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland following the match.

Fellow defender Greg Cunningham, who is on loan from Cardiff, was also injured in the defeat and came off after just 17 minutes at Loftus Road.

The left-back has started 10 games for Rovers this season and has been sent for a scan with the Bluebirds.