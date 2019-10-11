Attempt missed. Phil Foden (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Max Aarons.
Slovenia U21 v England U21
Line-ups
Slovenia U21
- 1Frelih
- 15Stojinovic
- 4Zec
- 5Zaletel
- 19Rom
- 18Kryeziu
- 11Valencic
- 14Sever
- 2Rogelj
- 9Celar
- 10Mlakar
Substitutes
- 3Ploj
- 6Pisek
- 7Horvat
- 8Petrovic
- 12Rener
- 13Stor
- 22Vekič
England U21
- 1Ramsdale
- 15Guehi
- 3Panzo
- 5Kelly
- 6Davies
- 2Aarons
- 8Willock
- 10Foden
- 20McNeil
- 9Nketiah
- 7Hudson-Odoi
Substitutes
- 12Richards
- 13Austin
- 14Wilmot
- 16Skipp
- 18Justin
- 19Brewster
- 21Gallagher
- 22Balcombe
- 23Surridge
Match Stats
Home TeamSlovenia U21Away TeamEngland U21
- Possession
- Home21%
- Away79%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Marc Guehi (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zan Celar (Slovenia U21).
Joe Willock (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Egzon Kryeziu (Slovenia U21).
Attempt missed. Tom Davies (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lloyd Kelly.
Foul by Lloyd Kelly (England U21).
Jan Mlakar (Slovenia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Guehi (England U21).
Jan Mlakar (Slovenia U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.