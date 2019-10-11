Under-21 Friendly
Slovenia U21 v England U21

Line-ups

Slovenia U21

  • 1Frelih
  • 15Stojinovic
  • 4Zec
  • 5Zaletel
  • 19Rom
  • 18Kryeziu
  • 11Valencic
  • 14Sever
  • 2Rogelj
  • 9Celar
  • 10Mlakar

Substitutes

  • 3Ploj
  • 6Pisek
  • 7Horvat
  • 8Petrovic
  • 12Rener
  • 13Stor
  • 22Veki&#269;

England U21

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 15Guehi
  • 3Panzo
  • 5Kelly
  • 6Davies
  • 2Aarons
  • 8Willock
  • 10Foden
  • 20McNeil
  • 9Nketiah
  • 7Hudson-Odoi

Substitutes

  • 12Richards
  • 13Austin
  • 14Wilmot
  • 16Skipp
  • 18Justin
  • 19Brewster
  • 21Gallagher
  • 22Balcombe
  • 23Surridge

Match Stats

Home TeamSlovenia U21Away TeamEngland U21
Possession
Home21%
Away79%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Phil Foden (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Max Aarons.

Marc Guehi (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Zan Celar (Slovenia U21).

Joe Willock (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Egzon Kryeziu (Slovenia U21).

Attempt missed. Tom Davies (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lloyd Kelly.

Foul by Lloyd Kelly (England U21).

Jan Mlakar (Slovenia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Guehi (England U21).

Jan Mlakar (Slovenia U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

