Portugal v Luxembourg
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Portugal
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 4Rúben Dias
- 3Pepe
- 5Guerreiro
- 8João Moutinho
- 13Danilo
- 16Bruno Fernandes
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 23Sequeira
Substitutes
- 6José Fonte
- 9André Silva
- 10João Mário
- 11Tué Na Bangna
- 12Malheiro de Sá
- 14Ricardo Pereira
- 15André Gomes
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 18Neves
- 19Borges Semedo
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 22Beto
Luxembourg
- 1Moris
- 18Jans
- 2Chanot
- 7Gerson
- 13Carlson
- 11Bohnert
- 10Thill
- 16Barreiro Martins
- 15Thill
- 17Rodrigues
- 20Turpel
Substitutes
- 3Hall
- 4Malget
- 5Selimovic
- 6Philipps
- 8Martins
- 9Alves Da Mota
- 12Schon
- 14Sinani
- 19Skenderovic
- 21Bensi
- 22Curci
- 23Cabral
- Referee:
- Daniel Stefanski